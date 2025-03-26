New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NSI stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113.55 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.42 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.46.

New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

