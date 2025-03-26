Financial Counselors Inc. Has $54.83 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

