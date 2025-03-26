Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $639,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.16. The company has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

