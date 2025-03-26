Nuance Investments LLC Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

