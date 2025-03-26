VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 37.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) traded down 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,279,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 192,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
