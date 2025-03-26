Rogers Sugar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.54 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.12 and a 12-month high of C$6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$706.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Rogers Sugar

In other news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$813,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Sebastien Couillard purchased 9,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,278.72. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

