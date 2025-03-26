IOTA Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $735.23 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,688,810,566 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

