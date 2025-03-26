Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $311.96 million and $26.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 434,416,053 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

