Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.14.
About Digerati Technologies
