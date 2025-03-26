Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.14.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

