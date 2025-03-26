Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 120.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

