X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 405,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,323.70. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

