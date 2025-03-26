Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Stock Price

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.40% from the company’s previous close.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 93,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.38. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.