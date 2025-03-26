RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.25.

NYSE RH traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.43. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. FMR LLC raised its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RH by 1,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

