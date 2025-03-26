Aviso Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviso Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
