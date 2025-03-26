Aviso Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviso Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.