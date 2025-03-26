Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.81) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier IP Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.
Frontier IP Group Stock Performance
Frontier IP Group stock traded down GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.47 ($0.30). 163,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,493. The firm has a market cap of £15.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.83. Frontier IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 45 ($0.58).
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
Our strategy is based on proving the commercial worth of IP developed by our portfolio companies before raising significant sums of money to support their further growth. We earn equity stakes in return for providing a range of hands-on commercialisation services.
