Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $2.03 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

