Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PEP stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

