Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 18,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

