Financial Counselors Inc. Has $26.81 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

