Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.99 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00002563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $236.20 million and $37.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.95 or 0.02336809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,576,484 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.