Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.360-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

