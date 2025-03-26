Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

