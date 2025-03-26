General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $150,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 50.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $212.76. The company has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

