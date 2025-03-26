goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 on April 11th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 24.8% increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$153.14. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$166.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$171.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$140.73 and a 12 month high of C$206.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

