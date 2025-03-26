Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Titan America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TTAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 67,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,699. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Get Titan America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Titan America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.