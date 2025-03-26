EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Posts Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of LON ESO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388. The firm has a market cap of £43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,400.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.21. EPE Special Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at EPE Special Opportunities

In other news, insider Heather Bestwick acquired 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,394.41). 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

