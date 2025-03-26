S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,201 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

