XDC Network (XDC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. XDC Network has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $17.52 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,980,982,952 coins and its circulating supply is 15,697,443,076 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xdc_network_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

