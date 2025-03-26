TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.42 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $53.42 million and $10.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,283,173,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,268,195,564 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,283,173,672.20467224 with 1,268,195,564.28811989 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04146948 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,276,450.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

