HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $341,475.47 and $153,023.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00004100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00027343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00012342 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $167,075.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

