Arlington Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

