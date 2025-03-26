Excalibur Management Corp Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

