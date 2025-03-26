SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,388 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.09.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.