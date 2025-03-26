Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 8,296 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $135.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

