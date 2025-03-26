America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Visa by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 319,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day moving average is $314.21. The stock has a market cap of $640.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

