Reviewing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workiva and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 9 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $120.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than AvePoint.

This table compares Workiva and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -7.15% N/A -3.58% AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55%

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and AvePoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $738.68 million 6.63 -$127.53 million ($1.00) -87.28 AvePoint $330.48 million 9.19 -$21.50 million ($0.16) -94.06

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

