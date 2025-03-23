Community Bank N.A. Purchases 913 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

