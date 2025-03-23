Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $352.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.