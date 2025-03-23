60,038 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,343,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $593.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.99. The firm has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.