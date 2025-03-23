Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

