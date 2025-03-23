Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

