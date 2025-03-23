Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $539.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.