Hill Island Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

