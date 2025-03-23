Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,955 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

