Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,955 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.