Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

