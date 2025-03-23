622 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

