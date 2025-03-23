8,188 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

