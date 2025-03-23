M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,214,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

