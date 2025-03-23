Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,252,448 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of RTX worth $13,710,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,851,000 after buying an additional 549,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $135.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

