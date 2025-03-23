4,263 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 471,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

IQV stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $254.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.